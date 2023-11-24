Dalton rolled past Caldwell for a comfortable 55-7 victory on Nov. 24 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Dalton a 21-0 lead over Caldwell.

The Bulldogs opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Dalton steamrolled to a 55-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Caldwell faced off against Waterford.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.