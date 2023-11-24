A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle Steubenville 48-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 21-0 lead over Steubenville.

The Knights opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Big Red at halftime.

Kettering Alter thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Kettering Alter faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Steubenville took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Nov. 10 at Steubenville High School.

