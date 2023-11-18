Shirley Ann Thorne, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the hospital with family present after a brief illness on November 4, 2023, at the age of 88. Born on July 20, 1935, in Killbuck, Ohio, Shirley was the daughter of Harold and Garnet Spurgeon (Fraelich). Shirley, known for her warm heart and kind soul, moved to Canton from Lima with her husband Bill in 2005, after also living many years in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a hardworking woman, dedicated to her job as a Claims Service Specialist at The Bureau of Workers Compensation where she won numerous awards. Outside of work, Shirley found solace and joy in various hobbies. She cherished the simple pleasures of reading, knitting, and indulging in the occasional shopping spree. These activities brought her great contentment and served as a testament to her appreciation for life's smaller joys.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Thorne; brothers Wilbur C. "Bill" Spurgeon and Harold "Jack" Spurgeon. Shirley is survived by her son Robert B. Thorne (Nancy), daughter Colleen Thorne (Rick Gillies); grandchildren Katherine Griffeth (Alex) and Emily Miller (Cody); great-grandchildren Drake and Trey Griffeth and Kaylee and Uriah Miller; brother Larry "Butch" Spurgeon (Sandra); and other nieces and nephews. Since January 2015 she absolutely loved her pet cat and companion Bella C. and doted over her as her child. Private services were held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Shirley's name to Richland Pregnancy Services 1560 W. Fourth Street Mansfield, OH 44906. Please share a fond memory at reedfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home: Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Website: reedfuneralhome.com