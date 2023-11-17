Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 48-0 shutout of Ansonia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Flyers opened a close 7-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Maria Stein Marion Local steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Cedarville and Ansonia took on Mechanicsburg on Nov. 3 at Mechanicsburg High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.