Caldwell posted a narrow 20-19 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 17.

The start wasn’t the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Caldwell through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Redskins and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Reedsville Eastern had a 19-14 edge on Caldwell at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Eagles had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Redskins won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Nov. 3 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.