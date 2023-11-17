Hamler Patrick Henry topped McComb 40-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

McComb started on steady ground by forging a 13-12 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry at the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense jumped in front for an 18-13 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted to a 33-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Arlington and McComb took on Edon on Nov. 3 at McComb High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.