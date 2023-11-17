Dalton rallied over Danville for an inspiring 31-8 victory in Ohio high school football on Nov. 17.

The start wasn’t the problem for Danville, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Dalton through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 7-2 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Dalton stormed to a 21-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Danville faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.