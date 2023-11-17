Columbus Grove topped Bluffton 17-10 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Columbus Grove opened with a 3-0 advantage over Bluffton through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 17-3 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Bluffton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Columbus Grove faced off against Sullivan Black River and Bluffton took on Bucyrus Wynford on Nov. 3 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.