Germantown Valley View collected a solid win over Waynesville in a 42-24 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Germantown Valley View High on Nov. 17.

Germantown Valley View jumped in front of Waynesville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Germantown Valley View opened a tight 21-10 gap over Waynesville at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Waynesville fought to within 28-24.

Germantown Valley View got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Germantown Valley View faced off against Bethel-Tate and Waynesville took on Springfield Northeastern on Nov. 3 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.