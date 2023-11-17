Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s defense throttled Wheelersburg, resulting in a 22-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Wheelersburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg played in a 25-21 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Wheelersburg took on Portsmouth on Nov. 3 at Wheelersburg High School.

