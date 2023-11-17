Liberty Center collected a solid win over Coldwater in a 17-7 verdict on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Liberty Center took control in the third quarter with a 14-7 advantage over Coldwater.

The Tigers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Liberty Center and Coldwater squared off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Liberty Center faced off against Huron and Coldwater took on Archbold on Nov. 3 at Archbold High School.

