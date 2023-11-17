A suffocating defense helped Perry handle Canfield South Range 32-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Perry a 12-0 lead over Canfield South Range.

The Pirates registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Perry faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Perry faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Canfield South Range took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Nov. 3 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

