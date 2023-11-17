A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle Cincinnati Wyoming 17-0 at Kettering Alter on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Kettering Alter jumped in front of Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a small 10-0 gap over the Cowboys at the intermission.

Kettering Alter charged to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Kettering Alter faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Taft on Nov. 3 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

