Steubenville posted a narrow 14-7 win over Thornville Sheridan during this Ohio football game on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 7-0 lead over Thornville Sheridan.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Steubenville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Thornville Sheridan took on Gallipolis Gallia on Nov. 3 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

