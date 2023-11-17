Canton South dominated Struthers 35-13 on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Canton South opened with a 7-0 advantage over Struthers through the first quarter.

Canton South fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Struthers’ expense.

Canton South breathed fire to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Canton South faced off against Akron Buchtel.

