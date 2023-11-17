Celina knocked off Hamilton Badin 37-25 on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-12 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Hamilton Badin responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 24-19.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hamilton Badin faced off against Bellbrook and Celina took on Trotwood-Madison on Nov. 3 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

