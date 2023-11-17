Chardon collected a solid win over Youngstown Ursuline in a 31-14 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Youngstown Ursuline High on Nov. 17.

Chardon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Youngstown Ursuline through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Youngstown Ursuline made it 17-14.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

