Cincinnati Anderson scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Withrow 49-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Cincinnati Anderson jumped in front of Cincinnati Withrow 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Raptors opened a modest 35-21 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Raptors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Withrow took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Nov. 3 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

