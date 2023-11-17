A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Moeller handle West Chester Lakota West 22-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Cincinnati Moeller darted in front of West Chester Lakota West 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Firebirds.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and West Chester Lakota West faced off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati Moeller took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Nov. 3 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.