Hilliard Bradley grabbed the final advantage in a 35-28 extra time victory over Upper Arlington on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington were both scoreless.

The Golden Bears moved a tight margin over the Jaguars as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Jaguars and the Golden Bears locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Jaguars got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Upper Arlington and Hilliard Bradley played in a 29-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Westerville North and Upper Arlington took on Pickerington Central on Nov. 3 at Upper Arlington High School.

