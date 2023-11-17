Sugarcreek Garaway left no doubt on Friday, controlling West Jefferson from start to finish for a 42-7 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 7-0 advantage over West Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Roughriders at halftime.

Sugarcreek Garaway stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates and the Roughriders each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Howard East Knox and West Jefferson took on Nelsonville-York on Nov. 3 at West Jefferson High School.

