Cleveland Glenville scored early and often in a 36-26 win over Sandusky Perkins in Ohio high school football on Nov. 17.

Cleveland Glenville breathed fire in front of Sandusky Perkins 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Pirates made it 22-7.

Sandusky Perkins responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 28-20.

The Tarblooders held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Sandusky Perkins faced off against St. Marys and Cleveland Glenville took on Napoleon on Nov. 3 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

