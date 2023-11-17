OHSAA football scores for November 17, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Caldwell squeezes past Reedsville Eastern

Caldwell posted a narrow 20-19 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 17.

The start wasn’t the problem for Reedsville Eastern, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Caldwell through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Redskins and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Reedsville Eastern had a 19-14 edge on Caldwell at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Eagles had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Redskins won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Nov. 3 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep defense stifles Wheelersburg

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s defense throttled Wheelersburg, resulting in a 22-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Wheelersburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg played in a 25-21 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Wheelersburg took on Portsmouth on Nov. 3 at Wheelersburg High School.

Canton South rides to cruise-control win over Struthers

Canton South dominated Struthers 35-13 on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Canton South opened with a 7-0 advantage over Struthers through the first quarter.

Canton South fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Struthers’ expense.

Canton South breathed fire to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Canton South faced off against Akron Buchtel.

Celina collects victory over Hamilton Badin

Celina knocked off Hamilton Badin 37-25 on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-12 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

Hamilton Badin responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 24-19.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hamilton Badin faced off against Bellbrook and Celina took on Trotwood-Madison on Nov. 3 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Chardon thwarts Youngstown Ursuline’s quest

Chardon collected a solid win over Youngstown Ursuline in a 31-14 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Youngstown Ursuline High on Nov. 17.

Chardon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Youngstown Ursuline through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Youngstown Ursuline made it 17-14.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Canfield and Chardon took on Geneva on Nov. 3 at Geneva High School.

Cincinnati Anderson overwhelms Cincinnati Withrow

Cincinnati Anderson scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Withrow 49-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Cincinnati Anderson jumped in front of Cincinnati Withrow 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Raptors opened a modest 35-21 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Raptors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Withrow took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Nov. 3 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Cincinnati Moeller shuts out West Chester Lakota West

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Moeller handle West Chester Lakota West 22-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Cincinnati Moeller darted in front of West Chester Lakota West 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Firebirds.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and West Chester Lakota West faced off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati Moeller took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Nov. 3 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

Cleveland Glenville’s speedy start jolts Sandusky Perkins

Cleveland Glenville scored early and often in a 36-26 win over Sandusky Perkins in Ohio high school football on Nov. 17.

Cleveland Glenville breathed fire in front of Sandusky Perkins 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Pirates made it 22-7.

Sandusky Perkins responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 28-20.

The Tarblooders held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Sandusky Perkins faced off against St. Marys and Cleveland Glenville took on Napoleon on Nov. 3 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson slips past Bellefontaine

Columbus Bishop Watterson posted a narrow 19-13 win over Bellefontaine for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Bishop Watterson on Nov. 17.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Columbus Bishop Watterson and Bellefontaine were both scoreless.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 6-0 lead over the Chieftains at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Bishop Watterson and Bellefontaine locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

The Eagles held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Bellefontaine took on London on Nov. 3 at London High School.

Columbus Grove escapes Bluffton in thin win

Columbus Grove topped Bluffton 17-10 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Columbus Grove opened with a 3-0 advantage over Bluffton through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 17-3 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Bluffton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Columbus Grove faced off against Sullivan Black River and Bluffton took on Bucyrus Wynford on Nov. 3 at Bucyrus Wynford High School.

Danville lets lead slip away in Dalton’s victory

Dalton rallied over Danville for an inspiring 31-8 victory in Ohio high school football on Nov. 17.

The start wasn’t the problem for Danville, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Dalton through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 7-2 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Dalton stormed to a 21-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Danville faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local.

Waynesville comes up short in matchup with Germantown Valley View

Germantown Valley View collected a solid win over Waynesville in a 42-24 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Germantown Valley View High on Nov. 17.

Germantown Valley View jumped in front of Waynesville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Germantown Valley View opened a tight 21-10 gap over Waynesville at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Waynesville fought to within 28-24.

Germantown Valley View got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Germantown Valley View faced off against Bethel-Tate and Waynesville took on Springfield Northeastern on Nov. 3 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry holds off McComb

Hamler Patrick Henry topped McComb 40-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

McComb started on steady ground by forging a 13-12 lead over Hamler Patrick Henry at the end of the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense jumped in front for an 18-13 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted to a 33-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Arlington and McComb took on Edon on Nov. 3 at McComb High School.

Hilliard Bradley outlasts Upper Arlington in multi-OT classic

Hilliard Bradley grabbed the final advantage in a 35-28 extra time victory over Upper Arlington on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington were both scoreless.

The Golden Bears moved a tight margin over the Jaguars as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Jaguars and the Golden Bears locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Jaguars got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Upper Arlington and Hilliard Bradley played in a 29-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Westerville North and Upper Arlington took on Pickerington Central on Nov. 3 at Upper Arlington High School.

Kettering Alter shuts out Cincinnati Wyoming

A suffocating defense helped Kettering Alter handle Cincinnati Wyoming 17-0 at Kettering Alter on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Kettering Alter jumped in front of Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a small 10-0 gap over the Cowboys at the intermission.

Kettering Alter charged to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Kettering Alter faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Taft on Nov. 3 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Kirtland allows no points against Mogadore

A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Mogadore 42-0 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 17.

Kirtland darted in front of Mogadore 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a colossal 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Kirtland and Mogadore faced off on Nov. 19, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Kirtland faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Mogadore took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Nov. 3 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Liberty Center pushes over Coldwater

Liberty Center collected a solid win over Coldwater in a 17-7 verdict on Nov. 17 in Ohio football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Liberty Center took control in the third quarter with a 14-7 advantage over Coldwater.

The Tigers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Liberty Center and Coldwater squared off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Liberty Center faced off against Huron and Coldwater took on Archbold on Nov. 3 at Archbold High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local shuts out Ansonia

Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 48-0 shutout of Ansonia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Flyers opened a close 7-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Maria Stein Marion Local steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Cedarville and Ansonia took on Mechanicsburg on Nov. 3 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Massillon scores early, pulls away from Uniontown Green

Massillon broke to an early lead and topped Uniontown Green 31-6 on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Massillon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Uniontown Green through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Massillon roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Massillon squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Massillon faced off against Westerville South and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on Nov. 3 at Uniontown Green High School.

Perry shuts out Canfield South Range

A suffocating defense helped Perry handle Canfield South Range 32-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Perry a 12-0 lead over Canfield South Range.

The Pirates registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Perry faced off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Perry faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Canfield South Range took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Nov. 3 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Springfield slips past Dublin Coffman

Springfield topped Dublin Coffman 21-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 17.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks darted a slim margin over the Wildcats as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Wildcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Shamrocks 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Dublin Coffman faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Springfield took on Dayton Centerville on Nov. 3 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Steubenville holds off Thornville Sheridan

Steubenville posted a narrow 14-7 win over Thornville Sheridan during this Ohio football game on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 7-0 lead over Thornville Sheridan.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Big Red got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Steubenville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Thornville Sheridan took on Gallipolis Gallia on Nov. 3 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway takes down West Jefferson

Sugarcreek Garaway left no doubt on Friday, controlling West Jefferson from start to finish for a 42-7 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Nov. 17 in Ohio football action.

Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 7-0 advantage over West Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Roughriders at halftime.

Sugarcreek Garaway stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates and the Roughriders each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Howard East Knox and West Jefferson took on Nelsonville-York on Nov. 3 at West Jefferson High School.

Toledo Central Catholic bests Tiffin Columbian

Toledo Central Catholic scored early and often to roll over Tiffin Columbian 41-6 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 17.

The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 21-6 lead over Tiffin Columbian.

The Fighting Irish’s offense charged in front for a 34-6 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Toledo Central Catholic pulled to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Defiance and Tiffin Columbian took on Ontario on Nov. 3 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

Versailles prevails over Anna

Versailles rolled past Anna for a comfortable 41-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 17.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Anna fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Versailles and Anna squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Versailles faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Anna took on Williamsburg on Nov. 3 at Anna High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.