MANSFIELD — The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, boys and girls, who will be attending The Ohio State University-Mansfield, North Central State College, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, and pursuing any field of study.

The local Jared Mansfield Chapter Scholarship is open to any student currently enrolled at any of the above schools … as well as high school graduating seniors.

Call Scholarship Chair Joedy Studer at 419-631-1015 for more information. The completed application must be postmarked by April 15.

The Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution awards the “Wings of Eagles” scholarship to graduating high school seniors, including those completing a certified home school program, in the amount of $1,000 each.

Awards are based on academic excellence and financial need. All applicants must be citizens of the United States and legal residents of the state of Ohio and must attend an accredited college or university in the United States.

Please visit OSDAR at ohiodar.org to obtain a scholarship application. All applicants must be sponsored by the local DAR chapter and applications must be submitted to the local chapter by Jan. 31.

The National Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR, also offers scholarships in many different majors. This year, DAR is pleased to announce that all students will submit their applications using an online process.

The online portal can be found on the DAR public website’s Scholarship page. The direct link to the online application submission portal is http:// dar.academicworks.com. Emailed or mailed applications will no longer be accepted.

The deadline for these is Jan. 31.

DAR scholarships can open doors of opportunity to many students. Call Scholarship Chair Joedy Studer at 419-631-1015 for more information.