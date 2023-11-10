A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Country Day handle Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Nov. 10.

The first half gave Cincinnati Country Day a 1-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

The last time Cincinnati Country Day and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 1-0 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 4, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Pemberville Eastwood.

