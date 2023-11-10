Ansonia posted a narrow 20-13 win over St. Henry in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 12-0 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

St. Henry didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 12-7 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Ansonia faced off against Lockland and St. Henry took on De Graff Riverside on Oct. 27 at De Graff Riverside High School.

