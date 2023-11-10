It was a tough night for Minster which was overmatched by Maria Stein Marion Local in this 28-7 verdict.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved in front of Minster 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Flyers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Minster took on Bradford on Oct. 27 at Minster High School.

