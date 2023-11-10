Caldwell finally found a way to top Waterford 20-13 on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Caldwell a 7-0 lead over Waterford.

The Redskins registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Caldwell faced off against Bridgeport and Waterford took on Corning Miller on Oct. 27 at Waterford High School.

