Reedsville Eastern finally found a way to top Hannibal River 21-14 at Reedsville Eastern High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Pilots jumped a small margin over the Eagles as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Reedsville Eastern broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-6 lead over Hannibal River.

The Pilots rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Hannibal River took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Oct. 27 at Hannibal River High School.

