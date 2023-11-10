McComb raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 45-13 win over Lima Central Catholic on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

McComb jumped in front of Lima Central Catholic 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 31-13 halftime margin at the Thunderbirds’ expense.

McComb steamrolled to a 38-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and McComb squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, McComb faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Central Catholic took on Defiance Ayersville on Oct. 27 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

