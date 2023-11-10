Hamler Patrick Henry knocked off Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted in front of Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Patriots and the Chieftains were both scoreless.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 20-14.

The Patriots held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Montpelier and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Pioneer North Central on Oct. 27 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

