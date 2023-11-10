Anna finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 56-51 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The start wasn’t the problem for New Madison Tri-Village, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Anna through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for a 22-17 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Anna darted to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets chalked up this decision in spite of the Patriots’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 27, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against New Paris National Trail and Anna took on Harrod Allen East on Oct. 27 at Anna High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.