West Jefferson shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 49-30 win over Beverly Fort Frye in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Beverly Fort Frye started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over West Jefferson at the end of the first quarter.

The Roughriders’ offense jumped in front for a 28-24 lead over the Cadets at halftime.

West Jefferson charged to a 42-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Jefferson and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Nov. 20, 2021 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, West Jefferson faced off against Grove City Christian and Beverly Fort Frye took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Oct. 27 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

