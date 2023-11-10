Sugarcreek Garaway recorded a big victory over Galion Northmor 42-7 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Sugarcreek Garaway thundered in front of Galion Northmor 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Golden Knights’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Knights outpointed the Pirates 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Galion Northmor took on Coal Grove on Oct. 27 at Galion Northmor High School.

