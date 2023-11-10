Columbus Grove scored early and often in a 37-21 win over Carey for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Grove High on Nov. 10.

Columbus Grove opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Blue Devils climbed back to within 24-14.

Carey showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-21 count in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Columbus Grove faced off against Kansas Lakota and Carey took on Ashland Crestview on Oct. 27 at Carey High School.

