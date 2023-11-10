Mogadore handed Mineral Ridge a tough 21-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Mogadore a 7-0 lead over Mineral Ridge.

The Rams battled back to make it 13-7 at halftime.

Mogadore darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Mogadore faced off against Leavittsburg LaBrae and Mineral Ridge took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Oct. 27 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

