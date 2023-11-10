Kirtland broke to an early lead and topped Cuyahoga Heights 53-19 at Kirtland High on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 20-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.

The Hornets fought to a 47-6 intermission margin at the Red Wolves’ expense.

Cuyahoga Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it 53-13.

The Red Wolves closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Kirtland squared off with Columbiana in a football game.

