Waynesville outlasted Brookville 45-42 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10. in an overtime thriller during this Ohio football game on Nov. 10.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Brookville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Waynesville 28-21.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Spartans and the Blue Devils locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Waynesville and Brookville locked in a 42-42 stalemate.

The Spartans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the second overtime period.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Brookville faced off against Casstown Miami East and Waynesville took on Carlisle on Oct. 27 at Waynesville High School.

