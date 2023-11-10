Germantown Valley View topped Cincinnati Purcell Marian 31-22 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 10.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Germantown Valley View as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans kept a 10-9 intermission margin at the Cavaliers’ expense.

Germantown Valley View jumped to a 24-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Germantown Valley View faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Madeira on Oct. 27 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.