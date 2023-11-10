Coldwater raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Milan Edison in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 14-7 lead over Milan Edison.

The Cavaliers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Coldwater jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Milan Edison faced off against Spencerville and Coldwater took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Oct. 27 at Coldwater High School.

