Liberty Center recorded a big victory over Oak Harbor 45-14 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

Liberty Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Oak Harbor through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense pulled in front for a 24-7 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Liberty Center roared to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Liberty Center faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Oak Harbor took on Tontogany Otsego on Oct. 27 at Oak Harbor High School.

