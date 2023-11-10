Canfield South Range trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 48-21 win over Lorain Clearview in Ohio high school football on Nov. 10.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lorain Clearview, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Canfield South Range through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 14-13 lead over the Clippers at halftime.

Canfield South Range thundered to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canfield South Range faced off against Navarre Fairless and Lorain Clearview took on Burton Berkshire on Oct. 27 at Lorain Clearview High School.

