A swift early pace pushed Perry past Garrettsville Garfield Friday 42-14 on Nov. 10 in Ohio football.

Perry darted in front of Garrettsville Garfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a towering 28-7 gap over the G-Men at the intermission.

Perry roared to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-1 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Perry faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Garrettsville Garfield took on Conneaut on Oct. 27 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

