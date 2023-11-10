Cincinnati Wyoming topped Springfield Shawnee 21-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Springfield Shawnee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati Wyoming as the first quarter ended.

The Cowboys’ offense jumped in front for a 7-6 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cincinnati Wyoming and Springfield Shawnee were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Springfield Shawnee faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Springfield Shawnee took on Waverly on Oct. 27 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

