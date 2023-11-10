Kettering Alter grabbed a 21-3 victory at the expense of Clarksville Clinton-Massie in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 10.

The first quarter gave Kettering Alter a 7-0 lead over Clarksville Clinton-Massie.

The Knights fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Kettering Alter took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Oct. 27 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

