Thornville Sheridan topped Columbus Bishop Hartley 34-27 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Tough to find an edge early, Thornville Sheridan and Columbus Bishop Hartley fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 27-21 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Thornville Sheridan darted to a 34-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 27, Thornville Sheridan squared off with McConnelsville Morgan in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.