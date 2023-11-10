Steubenville finally found a way to top Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Steubenville at the end of the first quarter.

The Big Red’s offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley drew within 35-21 in the third quarter.

The Big Red enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Braves’ 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Steubenville and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 41-7 game on Nov. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Steubenville faced off against Carrollton and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Circleville Logan Elm on Oct. 27 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

