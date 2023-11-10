Cleveland Glenville handled Shelby 50-14 in an impressive showing on Nov. 10 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Glenville charged in front of Shelby 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tarblooders registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Whippets.

Cleveland Glenville charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tarblooders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Recently on Oct. 27, Cleveland Glenville squared off with Lima Bath in a football game.

