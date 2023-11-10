Struthers finally found a way to top Mentor Lake Catholic 28-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Struthers jumped in front of Mentor Lake Catholic 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars showed their spirit while rallying to within 14-11 at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Mogadore Field and Struthers took on Girard on Oct. 27 at Struthers High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.