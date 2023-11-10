Canton South notched a win against Beloit West Branch 40-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton South High on Nov. 10.

Canton South darted in front of Beloit West Branch 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 23-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canton South faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Beloit West Branch took on Peninsula Woodridge on Oct. 27 at Beloit West Branch High School.

